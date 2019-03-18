Jack Catterall gets Wembley Arena fight in April as he waits on shot at world champion Maurice Hooker

Jack Catterall’s return to the ring has been confirmed.

The Chorley star will be back in action at the Wembley Arena on April 27 as he waits on a shot at WBO World super-lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.

The unbeaten former British champion is set for a 10-round contest next month against an opponent to be confirmed.

As the WBO’s No.1 challenger at 140lbs, it is a matter of when, not if, Catterall gets his shot at Hooker.

The 25-year-old travelled to the US to watch the American’s last fight at March 9, the champion calling out the watching challenger after cruising to a 12-round points victory over Mikkel LesPierre in Verona, New York.

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn, Hooker’s promoter, has indicated that the Dallas native will have a fight in his hometown this summer before likely facing the Chorley man later in the year when the WBO should order that the fight takes place.

World champion Maurice Hooker is firmly in Jack Catterall's sights. Picture: Getty Images

Catterall, 23-0 with 12 knockouts, needs to keep busy though having last fought when he got the better of domestic rival Ohara Davies in Leicester in October.

The 25-year-old Jamie Moore-trained fighter, currently putting work the hard work in at the MTK Marbella gym, will do just that on a packed Frank Warren card in just under six weeks.

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois headlines when he faces Richard Lartey with the 21-year-old looking to further climb the world rankings.

Elsewhere on the card, Lerrone Richards takes on Tommy Langford for the vacant Commonwealth super middleweight championship and WBO International Championship.

The Wembley Arena bill on April 27 will be live on BT Sport.