Jack Catterall hopes talking has stopped ahead of Ohara Davies clash

Jack Catterall is delighted the talking has stopped ahead of his big domestic clash with Ohara Davies.

Talk of a dust-up between the super lightweight rivals has bubbled under for months.

Now it has been confirmed that the pair will do battle at the Leicester Arena on October 6 in a fight that will see the winner close in on a shot at world honours.

Catterall’s WBO Intercontinental title will be on the line alongside Davies’ WBC International belt.

Promoter Frank Warren is also hoping to make the fight an eliminator for the WBO World title held by American Maurice Hooker with Chorley’s former British champion highly ranked by the governing body.

“When you know a fight is scheduled, you just want it over the line and announced so you can just focus on what matters - the training for the fight,” said Catterall.

Ohara Davies

“It’s a massive night for me.

“Because it’s been bubbling for a while it’s caught the interest of the public.

“It’s another big fight for me and I know if I win this it will catapult me into bigger fights.

“I’m not going to be a million miles away from a world title fight if I win this.”

Outspoken Davies has never been far from the headlines and isn’t afraid to have his say on social media.

But the Hackney fighter took a different approach at the press conference to announce the fight, making a bet with a member of the media that he wasn’t going to talk negatively about his next opponent.

“He’s had a bet that he’s not going to talk loads of rubbish, said Catterall, 22-0 with 12 knockouts.

“Everyone knows I don’t listen to it anyway. It doesn’t bother me.

“He might start writing loads of messages online next week but I don’t entertain any of it.”

Catterall is just keen to get down business with trainer Jamie Moore at the VIP Gym in Astley, near Leigh.

‘El Gato’ is heading into the fight on the back of a big win in Belfast in June when he took the unbeaten record of home favourite Tyrone McKenna.

“I had a little holiday after the last fight and have been ticking over,” he said.

“I’ve got myself in a nice position over the last couple of weeks.

“Now I’m just ready to crack on.

“I’m not in fat camp or anything.

“I can just focus on boxing skills and gameplans for the fight.”

The Leicester Arena date will see Catterall headline a big night of boxing.

Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams is set to fight for her first professional world title while heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois will be in action against well-travelled American Kevin Johnson.

“As far as I’m aware this will be the main event,” said Catterall.

“I headlined against Joe Hughes at the Macron Stadium a couple of years ago and that was a nice show put on by Frank.

“But this will certainly be a bigger fight than that and I can’t wait.”

For tickets contact Catterall on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

The ‘Time in Now’ card will be live on BT Sport.