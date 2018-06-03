Jack Catterall jumps at chance to fight on big Belfast fight night

Chorley star Jack Catterall will return to the ring at the end of the month.

After two first-round wins in 2018 the 24-year-old will defend his WBO Intercontinental title against fellow unbeaten super lightweight Tyrone McKenna in Belfast on June 30.

An injury to home favourite McKenna’s original opponent Phil Sutcliffe Jr has opened the door for Catterall to step in and face a former sparring partner on what is a major bill at the SSE Arena.

The former British champion last fought just two weeks ago only for Frenchman Christophe Sebire to retire with a shoulder problem in the first round of their clash on the Lee Selby-Josh Warrington undercard at Elland Road.

“I’ve only had two rounds in the ring this year but I knew sooner or later I would be involved in a big fight,” said Catterall, 21-0 with 12 knockouts.

“I was expecting a different opponent but this makes perfect sense.

“I fought just two weeks ago and it wasn’t much of a fight so this is brilliant. I’m in shape anyway and Tyrone was training.

“Both camps and both fighters want it and that’s great to see.”

Belfast’s McKenna, 16-0, has seen his original frustration over Sutcliffe Jr’s latest injury quickly evaporate, knowing victory over Catterall would see him make a major statement and rise up the world rankings.

“When I heard Sutcliffe Jr was out again my heart sank but then I was told Catterall was in and it’s amazing,” he said.

“I’ve wanted that fight for 18 months. It’s extra motivation for me in camp now.

“Catterall is a massive name. I sparred him and I speak to him so I know what he brings to the table.”

A bumper Belfast card will be headlined by the homecoming of Irish amateur star Michael Conlan who will fight on home soil for the first time as a professional.