Jack Catterall less than impressed with Maurice Hooker's next challenge as he eyes June date with world champion

Chorley’s rising star Jack Catterall is less than impressed with Maurice Hooker’s next opponent.

The unbeaten 25-year-old is ranked No.1 by the World Boxing Organisation and is eyeing up a shot at their super-lightweight champion Hooker this year.

The American’s next fight will see him defend his title against Mikkel LesPierre on March 9 in New York, a contest Catterall will be keeping a keen eye on.

“Hooker is in my firing line and I really want to face him,” said the Jamie-Moore-trained southpaw.

“I’m confident I will get that fight down the line at some point.

“I did a bit of research on his next opponent and I half-expected that level of opposition because it’s a voluntary defence, so he’s not going to take on anybody with a big threat.

“When he became champion he said he wanted to test himself and fight the best guys, but it doesn’t say that with the opponent he’s picked.

“I believe he’ll only fight me when a mandatory is called and he has to.

“I’m ranked number eight in the world and number one with the WBO, so I believe I’m up there with the best.”

Should he come through as expected in March, Dallas native Hooker is expected to be out again in June.

Catterall says he is willing to travel wherever necessary to face a champion who is now promoted by Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn, who also looks after Anthony Joshua and Preston’s Scott Fitzgerald among others.

“I’d love that fight in June,” said the Chorley man, 23-0 as a professional with 12 knockouts on his record.

“I had a good year in 2018 with four fights and some good wins at the back end of the year.

“I progressed well, looked after the body and it’s put me in good stead for 2019.

“I really want to get my hands on that WBO belt, so it doesn’t matter where the fight is.

“Whether it’s in England or America, I’ll be ready.”

Catterall’s first fight date of 2019 is still to be confirmed, his last outing seeing him outpoint domestic rival Ohara Davies in Leicester in October to end an impressive year on a high.

He is currently the holder of the WBO’s Intercontinental title.