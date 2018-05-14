Jack Catterall not looking past Elland Road test despite talk of Terry Flanagan and Ohara Davies

Jack Catterall knows he can’t look beyond his test at Elland Road this Saturday night with big fights on the horizon.

The Chorley star faces Mohamed Kani for the WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title on the undercard of Lee Selby and Josh Warrington’s clash for the IBF World featherweight title in what is set to be one of the biggest nights of the British boxing year.

Catterall is a big favourite to see off the 27-year-old Frenchman, 14-1, who is a relative unknown having not fought outside of his home country.

That could set him on the road to a meeting with Terry Flanagan, who meets Maurice Hooker for the WBO World title on June 9, or domestic rival Ohara Davies who is also on the bumper Leeds bill.

“I know that I’ve got to go out there and come through this test to secure potential big fights down the line with Terry, Ohara and other fighters,” said the unbeaten 24-year-old, who recently vacated his British title.

“I can’t switch off at all. Ohara’s a name that’s been mentioned but he’s got fights scheduled in May and June.

“Maybe a little bit of the thinking with me getting a southpaw for this fight is that’s Terry fighting for the world title and it’s been mentioned to me more than once that that fight could happen by the end of the year.

“Those are the carrots that are being dangled.

“It makes more sense for me to fight Terry than the other lad though. I like Terry and I hope he gets the victory next month.

“But I’ll never underestimate any opponent and all the focus is on Saturday.”

Catterall’s fight is set to be live on BT Sport and BoxNation.