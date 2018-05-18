Jack Catterall relishing first stadium fight on Lee Selby-Josh Warrington bill at Elland Road

Jack Catterall is confident he’ll shine when he takes his place on one of the biggest British boxing cards of the year on Saturday night.

Chorley’s rising star faces Frenchman Mohamed Kani at Leeds United’s Elland Road on the undercard of Lee Selby and home favourite Josh Warrington’s clash for the IBF World featherweight title.

A crowd of around 25,000 is expected to be in attendance for an event that also includes double Olympic champion Nicola Adams and a performance from the Kaiser Chiefs.

“I just hope the weather’s nice,” super lightweight Catterall joked.

“Seriously though, there’s quite a lot of people coming down from Chorley.

“I’m not really much of a football fan and I’ve only been to one or two stadiums before but it looks like there is going to be 20-plus thousand there.

“I’m over the moon to be on a good card.

“Hopefully I can soak up the atmosphere and pick up a big victory.

“I’m really grateful for all the support I do get because it’s not cheap.”

Since moving to 20-0 with a routine win in Preston over Kevin McCauley in March, the 24-year-old has vacated his British title as he continues to pursue world honours.

Jack Catterall on his way to victory in Preston last time out

Saturday’s contest will see the WBO Intercontinental title on the line with Manchester’s former European and British light middleweight champion Jamie Moore the man tasked with guiding the Chorley fighter to the summit, the pair having first worked together on fight night at the Guild Hall earlier this year.

“After the last fight I had just four days off and then I was straight back in the gym chipping away at it,” said Catterall.

“I feel like I’ve been improving every week with Jamie.

“I’m fitter, I’m working smartly, my boxing intelligence is improving.

“I’m just soaking up everything from Jamie and we’ve just been working over the last few days on a few little strategies.

“You can’t focus too much on what your opponent does though.

“It’s just about going in there and being the best me and I’ve no doubt in my mind I’ll come through the fight.”