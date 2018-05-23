Jack Catterall to cheer on Terry Flanagan ahead of potential world title clash

A North West derby with the world title on the line is firmly on Jack Catterall’s agenda.

After moving to 21-0 in Leeds with a first-round victory over Christophe Sebire on Saturday, the Chorley star is hoping big fights can be made later this year.

Chief amongst those would be a clash with Manchester’s Terry Flanagan who faces Maurice Hooker for the vacant WBO World super lightweight title at the Manchester Arena on June 9.

Despite talk of other domestic fights, namely against Ohara Davies who also won on the Josh Warrington-Lee Selby undercard at Elland Road, Catterall has his eyes on Flanagan and will be ringside cheering on his Frank Warren stablemate next month.

“I want the fight with Terry Flanagan,” said Catterall, the WBO Intercontinental champion who is ranked number four in the world by the governing body.

“I’m going to go down and support him and hope that he can win the title and then hopefully I can get it on with him.

Terry Flanagan

“He’s got to win the title first but I believe I’m one of the more deserving of the shot.

“I won the British title, I’ve defended the WBO to get myself into a high ranking position so for me, that fight naturally makes more sense than any other right now.

“It’s all about timing though and I know there’s a lot of other big domestic fights as well.”

Having already been knocked down by a straight left hand, referee Steve Gray called a halt to proceedings after just one minute and 47 seconds on Saturday with Sebire dislocating his shoulder.

“I’ll be straight back in the gym and I know I’m ready for these big tests now,” Catterall said.

“It’s just a case of them being put to me now.”