Jennings Gym fighters impress at packed Chorley Town Hall

Jennings Gym fighters enjoyed a night to remember in front of a packed home crowd.

A sold-out Chorley Town Hall was treated to 13 fights, with the Coppull gym welcoming boxers from around the country for their bumper show.

Visiting fighters came from Yorkshire, Nottingham and Wrexham, among other places, with the home club winning eight of the 11 competitive contests, with two skills bouts – which are for younger fighters and not scored – also taking place.

“It was a great night,” said Dave Jennings, who trains the fighters with brother Michael at Coppull Mill.

“We had about 350 in and were actually turning people away which, as good as the turnout was, was disappointing in a way.

“There were lots of really good competitive bouts throughout the whole night. It’s the best result we’ve had for a home show and you can just see how they are all developing.”

Haaris Brown, part of the England Boxing set-up and a National Schoolboy finalist, picked up boxer of the night for his latest impressive win. Twin brother Naz was another one to triumph while Ryan Hughes’ performance was one of the more eye-catching of the evening’s action.

Chorley star Jack Catterall’s younger brother Will Williams was another winner, the former British champion in attendance to show his support on the night.

Ryan McNally, David Anthony Varey, Archie Smith and Cian Maestrson also picked up victories on what was a good night all-round.

Joe Young, Callum Ryder and Bradon Bidzinkski tasted defeat despite fine efforts in close contests.

Harvey Leonard and Archie Ferguson took part in the skills contests but there was frustration for Blake Hughes who was unable to fight due to a problem with his opponent.

The show continued an excellent few months for Jennings Gym, Brown having been their first fighter to reach a national final and join up with England at their training centre in Sheffield.

Back in May the teenager was a split decision away from being the number one in the country at 32.5kg.

The Jennings brothers, who train a stable of professional fighters as well, also saw their fighters win their first Box Cup recently.