Jennings Gym youngster Haaris gets England recognition

A Jennings Gym youngster is hoping to land a coveted spot in the England Boxing set-up.

After reaching the National Schoolboy finals in May, Haaris Brown has been identified as a top talent by national coaches.

The 13-year-old was a split decision away from being the number one at 32.5kg and headed over to Sheffield on Sunday for his first session with England.

The teenager will be back in September where he will be joined by other hopefuls hoping the make the squad for the coming season.

Competition is fierce with national champions and runners-up for the last couple of years targeting a spot to represent England in various prestigious competitions.

It is another first for Jennings Gym, Haaris having been their first national finalist a couple of months ago, with the Coppull centre also having won its first Box Cup recently.

“The standard is really good with all the champions joining in September,” said coach Dave Jennings.

“But the feedback we’ve been had from his first session has been good. He’s a really talented kid.”

A handful of England coaches are on hand in Sheffield to assess the prospects when it comes to footwork, work on the pads and sparring amongst other things.

Elsewhere, Chorley’s Jack Catterall is closing in on a big domestic clash with Ohara Davies.

The possibility of the super lightweight rivals meeting has been talked about for several months and looks set to be finalised after promoter Frank Warren tweeted the fight was “very close to being done”.