Lamb is Lancashire's man

Former Leyland and Chorley all-rounder Danny Lamb has signed a professional deal with Lancashire

The 22-year-old has agreed a deal at Old Trafford until at least the end of next season.

Lamb, who has been on the county's books since the age of 13, currently plays for Stockport-based club Bramhall CC.

He earned his deal after impressing during Lancashire's pre-season tour earlier this year taking three wickets in the Emirates T20 Cup before making his List A debut at Trent Bridge in this year's Royal London One-Day Cup where he took two wickets.

He then made his T20 debut against Leicestershire Foxes at Liverpool where he took 3/30, whilst also hitting 22 runs.

Lamb, who studied at St Michael's High School, in Chorley, and Newman College, Preston, said: “I’m very pleased to have signed a new contract with Lancashire.

“I’ve loved my first full year on the staff, and now I’ve completed my studies, I can’t wait to contribute more to what will hopefully be a very successful few years for the club.”

Danny signs alongside Toby Lester, who was born in Poulton-le-Fylde and later played for Fylde and Lytham.

Lancashire Head Coach Glen Chapple said: “It’s great news that Danny and Toby have extended their contracts with the club.

“They are both young and exciting prospects and we’re looking forward to see their development continue over the winter by playing Grade Cricket in Australia. We hope they’ll both hit the ground running come the start of the 2018 season.”

The club can also confirm that wicket keeper Brooke Guest has signed a summer contract with Lancashire for the 2018 season.