Laura Massaro has been beaten in her opening game of the squash season

Chorley squash star Laura Massaro suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Malaysia’s eight-time World Champion Nicol David in the second round of the J.P. Morgan China Squash Open held in Shanghai.

Massaro, the Preston-based World No.7, won the China Open back in 2016 and had prevailed in four of her previous five meetings with World No.9 David.

But 35-year-old David rolled back the years at SECA Academy as she put in a superb display reminiscent of the ones she enjoyed during her nine years at the summit of the World Rankings and she ran out an 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 victor to earn her place in the quarter-finals.

"I had a good run throughout the match today against Laura and was very pleased with my performance to win 3-0.

"It’s been some time [since] playing her and I knew we would have a battle, so I was going to push hard today. I’m so excited to be on the glass tomorrow."

Massaro’s next PSA Tour event will be the Oracle NetSuite Open, which takes place in San Francisco between September 27 - October 2.