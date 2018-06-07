Laura triumphs as things get heated in Dubai

Defending champion Laura Massaro has taken a step closer towards the semi-finals of the ATCO PSA Dubai World Series Finals.

The Chorley squash star beat fellow Englishwoman Sarah-Jane Perry to consolidate her position at the summit of Group B.

Preston-based Massaro is eyeing up a hat-trick of World Series Finals titles after winning this tournament the last two times.

And she moved to within one win of a semi-final berth after a 2-1 victory over Perry in a feisty match which saw the pair have some heated words at the end of a captivating contest.

World No.7 Massaro edged it 15-13 7-11 11-8 to take the win, but there was a hot-tempered finish to the match as Perry showed her frustration with the Lancastrian’s movement as the two walked off court.

“How you can blame me for trying to back in more when I’m crowded to try and create space is just a joke,” said Massaro.

“I’m quite angry to finish that match like, especially in comparison to have I ended yesterday.

“At the end of the day I won.

“There are a couple of movements maybe where rightly the ref says to give better access.

“But other than that there’s nothing wrong with my movement and I’m fed up of people talking about it.”

A win for Massaro over French World No.5 Camille Serme will guarantee the Englishwoman a place in the semi-finals of the tournament for the fifth time in a row.

The previous day Massaro came back from a game down to defeat world champion Raneem El Welily at Emirates Golf Club in her opening group match.