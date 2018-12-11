Mark Jeffers makes it nine wins out of nine as Jennings Gym prospect continues to make progress

Mark Jeffers extended his unbeaten start to his professional career to nine fights with an impressive win in Bolton on Saturday night.

The Eccleston middleweight was a comfortable points winner over durable Welshman Geraint Goodridge after six rounds at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Jeffers celebrates victory. Picture: Karen Priestley Photography

It means Jennings Gym’s promising 20-year-old ends the year 9-0 as he continues to work his way up the ranks.

“We’re really happy at this stage,” said Michael Jennings, who trains Jeffers in Coppull.

“He’s nowhere near the finished product.

“It was a good learning fight and there’s no rush with him at all.

“You get some 20-year-olds who are a lot more advanced in the way they’ve grown but Mark is still young.

“We’ll probably get another six-rounder in early next year and then move him on to eight and see how he goes from there.”

Jeffers took the decision 59-54 on referee Howard Foster’s card.

In control throughout the contest, the ‘Chorley Canelo’ couldn’t break down Goodridge who came planning to upset the odds after replacing original opponent Alistair Warren.

But some eye-catching work over the 18 minutes meant the Eccleston prospect was a clear winner on the VIP Promotions show.

“We took plenty away from the fight and there are things to work on but he did box well,” said Jennings.

“The opponent was in line to fight for the Welsh title at one point so he was game.

“But in the first few rounds he couldn’t even land a shot on Mark.

“Every time he got through with one Mark was countering him.

“It just made him tuck up a little bit so it went the full six rounds.”