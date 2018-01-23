Massaro fights back to win in New York

Chorley squash star Laura Massaro made it back-to-back 3-2 victories at this year’s J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions after recovering from 2-1 down to beat compatriot Victoria Lust inside New York’s iconic Grand Central Terminal.

As was the case in her match with fellow Englishwoman Fiona Moverley, Massaro struggled to play her best squash and was put under the cosh by Lust, who played some sublime squash in the first and third games to take a 2-1 lead against an opponent she had lost to in all four of their previous meetings.

However, the Lancastrian’s famed grit and mental resilience showed as she weathered the storm in the final two games to complete the fightback courtesy of an 6-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-3 victory, which means she will take on Egypt’s Nouran Gohar for a place in the semi-finals.

"I’ve had two opponents who have played really well on the day and are also making movements up the rankings as well," said Massaro.

"I haven’t been at my best for these first two matches, maybe I’m just getting my way into the tournament. Like the first round, today I just kept on fighting and kept on trying to find a way.

"It’s really amazing to play on this court, so I can’t complain about spending quite a lot of time on it so far. I’m still in the tournament and I get another chance to go again tomorrow."