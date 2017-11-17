Massaro in semi-final clash with world No.1

Chorley’s England squash No.1 Laura Massaro is through to the semi-finals of the 2017 Cathay Pacific Sun Hung Kai Financial Hong Kong Open.

Massaro, 34, defeated Tesni Evans of Wales on day four of the PSA World Series tournament taking place at the Hong Kong Park Sports Centre.

Preston-based Massaro, who was playing her 500th match on the PSA World Tour, made a slow start against the Welsh World No.16, who played with control and composure.

Indeed, Massaro fell a game behind before fighting back to take the next three games to complete a 4-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-6 victory.

Up next for the world No.4 is a meeting with world champion and world No.1 Nour El Sherbini, who Massaro has beaten in three of their last four matches.

“It’s a different court and I’ve not played Tesni on a glass court for a long time, so there were a few factors in the slow start and in the end I managed to find a way,” said Massaro (above).

“I didn’t really see much of her match but Nour El Sherbini] must have played well to beat Nouran Gohar, who is the defending champion, 3-0.

“There’s no pressure on me, hopefully I’ll do my best in the semi-final and it will be a good game.”

A dominant performance from El Sherbini saw her ease to a comfortable win against title holder Gohar to take a 3-0 win in just 27 minutes to reach the semi-finals.

Gohar, who beat United States No.2 Amanda Sobhy in last year’s final, just could not get her game going and she had to contend with a flawless display from El Sherbini, who won 11-7, 11-5, 11-6.

“I’m feeling good, I played really well and I adjusted to the court really quickly,” said El Sherbini.

Massaro’s match with El Sherbini will be shown live on Eurosport Player and BT Sport from 7am on Saturday.