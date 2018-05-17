Massaro through to last eight in Hull

Laura Massaro is still on course to lift a third Allam British Open squash title.

She dismantled Egyptian qualifier Yathreb Adel to reach the quarter-finals of the 2018 edition of the PSA World Series tournament held at Hull’s Airco Arena.

Chorley’s Massaro, the defending champion, was in control throughout the encounter as she took the first game 11-4.

She then had to fight back against Yathreb – who took a convincing lead in the second – saving three game balls to double her advantage on the tie-break by a 15-13 scoreline.

The Preston-based former world No.1 continued to dominate in the third, finding her targets well to win 11-4 15-13 11-3 in 31 minutes and she will take on world No.3 Nour El Tayeb for a place in the last four.

“She certainly upped her body language after the first game,” said 34-year-old Massaro.

“I was glad to come through that second and found my targets well in the third and I was happy with that one as well.

“We were talking earlier that no matter what happened today, Hull would always hold happy memories in my mind and whatever happens this year at the event that won’t change.

“To win two British Open titles is more than anyone could wish for. It’s really nice to be back and I’m happy to be here.”

Massaro and El Tayeb will go head-to-head at 1pm on Friday and the match will be shown live on Eurosport Player.

Women’s second round results: (3) Nour El Tayeb (EGY) bt. Amanda Sobhy (USA) 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 10-12, 11-5 (49m)

(7) Laura Massaro (ENG) bt. (Q) Yathreb Adel (EGY) 11-4, 15-13, 11-3 (31m)

(9) Alison Waters (ENG) bt. (5) Nouran Gohar (EGY) 11-4, 9-11, 11-2, 11-3 (32m)

(1) Nour El Sherbini (EGY) bt. (16) Salma Hany (EGY) 8-11, 11-6, 11-2, 11-6 (34m)