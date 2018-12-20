Mikey Jennings Jnr makes impressive start to boxing career as fighters show off skills at Holy Cross

The son of a Chorley fight favourite has made a stunning start to this own boxing career.

READ MORE >>>>>> Michael Jennings on son Mikey turning his attentions to boxing

Mikey Jennings Jnr, son of former British champion Michael, won his first competitive fight in just 40 seconds on the Jennings Gym amateur show at Holy Cross Catholic High School.

A pupil at the school like his famous father, the 13-year-old impressed with his first-round stoppage despite having only properly taken up the sport a few months ago.

A talented footballer who has had a trial with Preston North End, up until recently the teenager had not looked like following in the footsteps of his father who fought Puerto Rican great Miguel Cotto for a world title in New York back in 2009.

“It was my first real fight,” said Mikey.

“I boxed when I was younger but only decided to take it up again 12 weeks ago after watching a show.

“I don’t feel the pressure with my dad, I just want to gain more confidence with every fight and see where it takes me.

“I also enjoy football, I play for the school and am a striker at Charnock Richard so I am still deciding between the two.”

Mikey was part of a very successful event for Coppull’s Jennings Gym, run by Michael and his brother Dave.

They won nine of the 11 fights on an excellent afternoon of boxing.

Will Williams, younger brother of Chorley star Jack Catterall, was one of those victorious in arguably the best performance on the day.

Archie Smith had the crowd on their feet as he came out on top in a thrilling contest.

Blake Hughes showed his improvements in a good win with Lewis Smith, Harvey Leonard, Josh Palladino, Tyrone Price and Haaris Brown, who has been training with England, also winning.

Archie Ferguson and Bradon Bidzinkski lost close split decisions.