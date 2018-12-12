Mikey Jennings Jnr ready to follow in his father's footsteps as he prepares for first official fight

It will be a family affair when Jennings Gym put on a bumper card of amateur boxing at Holy Cross High School on Sunday.

Chorley fight favourite-turned trainer and manager Michael Jennings will see his son Mikey take part in his first competitive bout.

Michael Jennings at his gym in Coppull

The 13-year-old is a pupil at the school, as his father was, and having previously devoted his time largely to football the teenager has recently turned his attentions to the sport that made his dad a household name.

Now after taking part in his first skills contest, training fights that aren’t scored, Jennings junior will lace up the gloves for his first official fight this weekend.

“At our last home show at Chorley Town Hall in October he was watching all the lads boxing and just said, ‘I want to box on the next one’,” said Michael, a former British welterweight champion who fought for the world title in New York.

“I told him he had no chance because he’s never really done much, just bits and bats, and said he would have to train every day.

“To be fair he’s done that and we got him a skills bout in Liverpool on Friday night.

“He did really well, I was proud as anything.

“He’s always been into football and I’ve never really pushed him into boxing.

“It’s not something you can push people into. They’ve got to want to do it.

“Even in the first spars he was having I was a nervous wreck thinking ‘he’s only doing this because of me’.

“But he wants to do it and I let him have a go.

“He’s told me his fight name is going to be Mikey Jennings Jnr!”

It has all previously been about football for Mikey who played for a host of teams, most notably Charnock Richard while also having a trial for Preston North End.

“He’s really athletic,” said Michael.

“He’s one of those kids who can turn his hand to any sport really.

“He’s the same weight now as I was when I was boxing as a professional and he’s 13 years old. He’s taller than me now.

“He’s good at 100m, triple jump, boxing, football, everything really.

“On Friday night he wore my boots that I had my last three fights in.

“They were a little bit big for me but he’s got bigger feet than me!”

There are still tickets available for the show at Holy Cross High School which starts at 12.30pm on Sunday.

They are priced £10 and can be bought from Michael or his brother Dave on social media or on the door.