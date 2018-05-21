Mixed emotions for Jack Catterall after second straight first-round win

Jack Catterall admitted to mixed emotions after racing to victory at Elland Road on Saturday night.

Chorley’s rising star may have picked up a second straight first round stoppage since linking up with new trainer Jamie Moore but there was a degree of frustration as Christophe Sebire pulled out with a shoulder injury.

Catterall goes on the attack against Christophe Sebire

The 24-year-old super lightweight had already felled the Frenchman with a straight left-hand before referee Steve Gray called a halt to proceedings after just one minute and 47 seconds with the visiting fighter in plenty of discomfort.

Catterall had hoped to put on a real show on the undercard of home favourite Josh Warrington winning the IBF World featherweight title from Lee Selby in front of a partizan crowd approaching 25,000.

Now though, he will swiftly turn his attentions to bigger tests to come with this WBO Intercontinental title win ensuring he continues to have a high world ranking.

“Training went really well,” said Catterall, who moved to 21-0 with a 12th stoppage of his professional career.

“I was over the moon to be on this great bill in Leeds with a big atmosphere and a big crowd.

“Soaking up the atmosphere was brilliant.

“Fighting in a stadium is definitely something to tick off the list. It was amazing.

“I really wanted to put a big performance on for everyone tonight so it was a bit frustrating how it ended.

“But at the same time I’ve come through the fight unscathed and I know these next couple of fights are going to be big ones.

“I expected a tougher test but at the end of the day you can only beat what is put in front of you.”

Sebire was originally pencilled in to face a potential future foe of Catterall’s in Ohara Davies, only for there to be a late switch after the Chorley fighter’s original opponent Mohamed Kani pulled out in the run up to the fight.

It capped a frustrating build-up on the match-making front for the former British champion.

“Over the last three or four weeks there’s been several changes,” said Catterall.

“But you’ve just got to stay professional and stay switched on and stay focused on the fight.

“I had the fight in Preston in March and was straight back in the gym.

“I was ready for anybody but it is what it is and we go again.”