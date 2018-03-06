New coaching role at Foxes for ex-Chorley cricket ace Smith

Chorley’s former Lancashire captain Tom Smith has been named as Leicestershire’s new second XI coach.

Smith, 32, was forced into an early playing retirement in 2016 due to a back injury, but has gone on to forge a successful career in coaching.

Now, after spells with Lancashire Thunder in the Kia Super League, and with England Women in preparation for their triumphant ICC World Cup campaign, Smith has opted to take up an ‘exciting’ opportunity at Leicestershire.

And Smith – educated at Parklands High School and then Runshaw College – is looking forward to working with head coach Paul Nixon, a man he knows well from his time on loan at the county in 2008.

Smith said: “This is an exciting opportunity for me at Leicestershire, and it is great to be working alongside Nico, John Sadler, Matt Mason and all of the coaching staff.

“I enjoyed my time here as a player alongside Nico, so it was an easy decision to make.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of a fresh coaching team at the Foxes and can’t wait to get started.”

And Nixon says Smith was a top class cricketer as he welcomed the appointment.

He said: “Tom is a brilliant bloke who I had the pleasure of playing alongside here.

“He was a top-class cricketer who was highly skilled across all formats.

“Tom was named as captain of Lancashire at a young age, which shows his pedigree.

“He has since upskilled his coaching CV with work at Lancashire both in the men’s and women’s game, and has also been working with the England Women’s team.

“We’re delighted to have Tom on board with us.”

Smith’s first game in charge will be on April 16 when the Foxes take on the MCC Young Cricketers in the Second XI Championship.