New season preparations underway on and off field at Chorley Cricket Club

Chorley Cricket Club are gearing up for the new campaign as the pre-season schedule for the senior teams has been confirmed.

Both the first and second teams have rubber-stamped their fixtures ahead of their quest for silverware in the 2018 season.

The new NPC season starts on April 21 when Preston travel to Windsor Park.

But before then, they will kick-off their pre-season schedule on Saturday April 7.

Andy Holdsworth’s first XI make the journey to Merseyside to take on Liverpool Comp outfit, Northern.

Holdsworth’s men will take to the road once again on Saturday, April 14 as they face Bolton League side Bradshaw, and both professional Gayan Maneeshan, along with overseas amateur Wian van Zyl, are expected to feature in the tie.

Andy Flear will take to the field as second XI skipper for the first time on Sunday, April 15 as his team welcomes Bury second XI to Windsor Park.

Off the field, Abrams Ashton is the latest business to show its support to Chorley Cricket Club.

The well-known Accountants, found on St Thomas’s Road in Chorley, has committed to a two-year deal with the Windsor Park outfit.

A backer of local sport, Abrams Ashton’s director Andy Caunce admitted he’s delighted at becoming involved with the club, who have senior teams in both the Northern Premier Cricket League and Palace Shield.

“Supporting local sport is a passion of mine, “he said.

“I’ve been very impressed with both the on and off field activities at Chorley Cricket Club.

“It’s clear the club wants to grow and sponsorship can certainly help them do this.

“When the opportunity arose to get involved, I didn’t hesitate, straight away I thought, yes, this is for us.

“Chorley Cricket Club is no doubt the biggest cricket club in the borough, we’re now part of the journey, and we wish the best of luck to all of the senior and junior teams for the upcoming season.”

Based in the town centre, Abrams Ashton is a full service Chartered Certified Accountants that has the ability to cover all sectors.

Services include accounting, auditing, business advice, book keeping, personal tax, payroll plus much more and the firm boasts a range of clients from start-ups to large corporate firms.

James Lee, treasurer at Chorley Cricket Club, added: “On behalf of all of the club, we want to say a big thanks to Andy and Abrams Ashton.

“Attracting big businesses like Abrams Ashton shows the club is moving in the right direction.

“The volunteers behind the scenes are working extremely hard to make the club grow and sponsorship certainly helps.

“We have a variety of packages available and we’re more than happy to tailor a package to suit all budgets.”

If you want to hear more about sponsorship, please email oliver@chorleycricketclub.co.uk or alex@chorleycricketclub.co.uk