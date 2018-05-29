Paid man Seehan stars for Brinscall

Euxton and Brinscall both had mixed weekends in the Ribblesdale Cricket League.

On Saturday, as Brinscall went down after a game fight against defending champions and current leaders Settle at School Lane, Euxton rolled over in-form Cherry Tree at Preston Old Road,

The following day the roles were reversed as Liam Winstanley’s men went to Barnoldswick and won, while the Balshaw Lane side were brushed aside by Padiham at the Arbories.

At Cherry Tree, Euxton were put in to bat by the hosts, and set a target of 194-5, thanks to unbeaten half centuries from Matthew Johnson (56 not out) and Ben Dowling (53 not out) as Aneeq Hassan added 23.

And Tree were dismissed for 124 in reply as Dowling took 4-27 and Hassan 3-14.

It was a different story on Sunday, however, as Euxton were dismissed for 57 in 25 overs, with Waqar Rafique the only man in double figures with 16.

Padiham only required 9.1 overs to knock off the winning runs.

For Brinscall at home to Settle, professional Sehan Weerasinghe hit 86 in his side’s 181 all out, before the visitors demonstrated their batting strength in depth, to win inside 30 overs by five wickets.

On Sunday, Barnoldswick won the toss and batted at Victory Park, and made 196-8, with Weerasinghe taking 5-64.

In reply, Brinscall passed the target with 11 balls and six wickets to spare, as skipper Winstanley hit 53, Steven Hawke 48, and paid manWeerasinghe an unbeaten 60.