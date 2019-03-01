Pole vault ace Holly Bradshaw not using being dropped by sponsor Nike as a motivation for Olympic medal quest

Pole vault ace Holly Bradshaw says she is not using being dropped by Nike as a motivation.

Instead she revealed her quest for Olympic glory is fuelled by a love for her sport – not fame or money.

Sports clothing giant Nike dropped the Euxton athlete earlier this year after an eight-year association.

But that has not hampered the form of Bradshaw, 27.

She won the National Championships last month and then followed that up by equalling her second best ever jump – indoor or out – a week later.

A clearance of 4.81m saw her claim victory at the Birmingham Grand Prix and now she is being tipped to emulate her success of 2013 by winning the Euros again.

Bradshaw now heads to the European Indoor Athletics Championships this weekend in great form.

Her focus is now on winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020 – not on losing her sponsorship.

She said: “A couple have people have said, ‘Go and show them’ but I don’t really look at it like that.

“That kind of stuff has never driven me. When I say it I wonder if people think I am just saying it – but money and fame is not me. I never wanted to be famous.

“Pole vault is one of those sports were the feeling of doing it is like doing a bungee jump. It is the adrenaline. That is why I do it.

“Everything else just comes second.

“I want to win an Olympic medal and jump really high for me – everything else is just a bonus.

“That is why this has not affected me.

“I feel like being dropped by a sponsor could affect someone in a negative way but it has not impacted me because money is not what I am doing it for.”

Bradshaw, who is ranked third in the world, does feel a little hard done by however.

She said: “To be honest I have been really lucky. I was sponsored by Nike since 2011.

“It is a difficult time in the market. A lot of sponsors want up-and-coming youngsters or the very best.

“I feel that is a little bit harsh on me because last year I was ranked sixth in the world and third in Europe and I’ve been in the top six in the world year on year. I’ve put everything into it and I believe I can win one of the big medals.”