Pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw will hope to jump for joy once more at the British Championships this weekend

Euxton pole vault ace Holly Bradshaw has targeted her 11th national title this weekend.

The 27-year-old heads to the Birmingham Arena for the British Indoor Athletics Championships.

The two-time Olympic finalist has dominated the domestic scene in recent times and she is expected to be out on her won once gain when the competition gets underway.

"I will be going for my 11th British title indoor and outdoors," Bradshaw said.

"I have done a lot of the British outdoor competitions recently but not many of the indoor ones.

"I think this weekend will be my first indoor competition in five years.

"I am really excited, it's going to be fun.

"Being indoors is always a bonus because you don't have to worry about the wind.

"My mum and dad are coming to watch, so I am going to be excited.

"I love competing in Birmingham. There is something special about that indoor track."

It is seven years since Bradshaw set a personal best of 4.87m in Villeurbanne. That mark is the third best jump indoors of all-time.

The pole vaulter believes she is not too far away from showing that same sort of form, if not indoors, but definitely outdoors

"I definitely feel like I can jump 4.90m this year," she said.

"I definitely don't feel like I can jump that indoors because I am off a 12 step approach.

"But all that is part of a bigger journey towards bigger goals that I have which are the World Championships outdoors in Doha later this year and the Olympics Games next year in Tokyo."

