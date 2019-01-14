Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside is hoping to make a big impression quickly in the professional ranks

Lisa Whiteside wants to reach the top of professional boxing – before retiring to start a family.

The 33-year-old flyweight has set herself a target of becoming world champion within 12 months after announcing her decision to turn pro last week.

However, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion does not intend to hang around the paid ranks for too long.

She is hoping to achieve all of her goals quickly and then withdraw from the spotlight to enjoy family life with her husband John.

“I envisage being in the pro game a couple of years – max,” said Whiteside, who is hoping to make her pro debut soon.

“I don’t want to do too much – I want to have a family at some point in the future.

“I want to become world champion, so I am looking to fast track it, get it done and dusted and just enjoy it.

“Mind you I say that I want to be doing this for just two more years – I will probably be still here doing it in 10 years.

“I just love boxing. It’s been my life. I have been doing this for 12 years. I started when I was 21 which is pretty old. When you think now, you have young kids starting at six and seven-years-old.

“Looking back, I wish I had started back then at that age but there would not have been anything out there for me.”

Whiteside is part of a group of women – which includes people like Nicola Adams, Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas – who has helped put women’s boxing on the map.

And she hopes that she has done her bit to inspire the next generation of fighters so that the sport continues to thrive.

“I think we have three girls here at the gym in Preston and I always like to talk to them, even have a bit of a spar with them.

“It makes them realise that any normal person can do it – that it’s possible if you put 110% into it.

“These girls know that when I am just like any normal person, who likes to have a laugh, have a giggle but trains and works hard.

“They can see if they do that, then in the future it could be possible for them.”