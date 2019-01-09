Preston's 2018 Commonwealth Games boxing champion Lisa Whiteside could make professional debut next month live on ITV

Preston boxing ace Lisa Whiteside could be set to make her professional debut as early as next month.

The 33-year-old announced earlier this week that she had been handed her pro licence and has signed a deal with promoter Sam Jones, who looks after 6ft 6in Olympic heavyweight silver medal winner Joe Joyce.

S-Jam Boxing Jones revealed that Whiteside, who won Commonwealth Games gold in Australia last summer, is targeting world titles and a potential blockbuster showdown with long-time GB amateur rivals Nicola Adams.

It has been mooted that the former World Championship runner-up, who was born in Chorley, could fight on the undercard of the domestic grudge match between Chris Eubank Junior and James DeGale on February 23.

The super-middleweight clash is the first of a new deal between ITV and Haymon Sports' Premier Boxing Champions, with the show set to be aired on ITV Box Office.