Semi-final exit for Laura in Hong Kong

Chorley’s England squash No.1 Laura Massaro bowed out of the 2017 Cathay Pacific Sun Hung Kai Financial Hong Kong Open at the semi-final stage of the PSA World Series event.

The 34-year-old lost to world No.1 Nour El Sherbini at the Hong Kong Park Sports Centre.

Preston-based Massaro was aiming to reach the final of the Hong Kong Open for the first time since 2015 – the same tournament where she became world No.1 for the first time – and she recovered from a one-game deficit to hold a 2-1 lead.

El Sherbini managed to break the Englishwoman’s momentum though and it was the Egyptian world champion who emerged the victor, taking an 11-7, 5-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-3 victory to reach her first Hong Kong Open final.

“Playing Laura is very hard, and in the middle of the match, I thought that I just needed to give it everything,” said El Sherbini.

“I had to go for my shots and stick to my plan. I went point-by-point and I’m really happy to win today so I can be in the final.

“Everyone is trying to improve their game and whoever is stronger mentally and physically is the one that will win in the end. I’m glad I kept my focus.”