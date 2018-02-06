Whiteside in Commonwealth Games squad

Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside will go gunning for Commonwealth Games gold later this year.

The 32-year-old flyweight has been officially named in England's squad, which will travel to Australia's Gold Coast for the Games, which begin on April 4.

The 2014 flyweight world championship silver medal winner, it will be Whiteside's first taste of a multi-sport event.

She said: “It is absolutely fantastic to be selected for the Commonwealth Games.

"It will be my first multi-sport event and to represent England on the Gold Coast feels unreal.

"Boxing’s major tournaments don’t always get covered on TV, so to be competing and knowing that my friends and family back home will be able to watch is going to be out of this world.

"I am feeling confident, my ultimate goal is to go out there and win that gold medal. I have a few tournaments coming up in preparation, and I will make sure that when I arrive on the Gold Coast that I’m the fittest and strongest that I’ve ever been.”