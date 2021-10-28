Anderton St Joseph’s Social Crown Green Bowls Club celebrate first win in over 10 years
The club successfully won this year's Division Two Chorley Churches League in August.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 6:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 6:48 pm
Speaking of the triumphant win, 81-year-old Danny Ratcliffe who has been with the club for 30 years, modestly puts it: "We done quite well."
With the League not starting up again until next March when Danny isn't playing bowls and winning tournaments he goes for walks to keep him occupied.
Welcoming new members, he added: "Anyone wishing to join next season but are not sure how to do so should contact the club on: 07531557577".