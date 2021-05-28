Batt chases glory at Chester on Saturday

Chester racecourse

The first race is at 2.05pm, with the finale at 5.35pm. We have previewed the pick of the action.

The feature race of the day live on ITV Racing is the competitive £32,000 seven-furlong handicap at 2.40pm. 12 runners go to post including course and distance winner Another Batt who comes into the race on the back of a smart victory at Thirsk earlier this month in which Azano, who carries top-weight in this event, was back in second. A 5lb rise may not be enough to stop him and he looks a leading player.

Boardman has won his last two starts, including when successful at Haydock earlier this month. King’s Knight is another dangerous possible having finished a head second at Goodwood on his latest start. He remains unexposed and also has the services of Jim Crowley in the saddle which makes him a leading player.

Others to consider include course and distance winner Gabrial The Wire and Ejtilaab who was fifth at the track last time, but is capable of further improvement.

One of the highlights of the card is the £19,000 Chester Marathon EBF Maiden Stakes (4.25pm) over six furlongs. Al Shibli was third at Newbury on his debut and the son of Shamardal looks sure to improve for Richard Hannon and is hugely respected. £47,000 purchase I’m A Gambler represents Mark Johnston and is another to note having shaped with plenty of promise on debut at Yarmouth earlier in May.

Roman Dragon was another horse who finished second on debut when beaten by a nose on debut at Redcar and also looks sure to be a leading player, along with £50,000 purchase Sir Min who is a son of Caravaggio and finished fourth at Chester earlier this month.

Point Lynas cost €40,000 and shaped with promise when sixth at Newmarket and also commands respect along with debutant Rickenbacker who cost £18,000 and is one to note.

Across the rest of the card, Sir Michael Stoute sends Beating All up to the Roodee for the Nationalracehorseweek Handicap at 5.00pm. The three-year-old scored on debut at Kempton in December, before finishing fourth at Windsor on his reappearance in April.

A $370,000 purchase, the son of American Pharoah looks a leading player and makes plenty of appeal. Remedium has filled second on his last two starts and also enters equations along with Khezaana who scored by two and three-quarter lengths at Beverley last time out and also warrants consideration in an interesting event.

The £11,500 Mental Health UK Handicap also warrants a mention given it features former Ebor winner Nakeeta and recent Chester second Carlos Felix. Dreamweaver filled the runner-up position at Salisbury and is also respected along with Buriram who makes his seasonal debut who scored at Chester in September and is a possible along with top-weight Eastern Sheriff who was successful at Ayr in July.

Chester Selections

2.05pm Aveta

2.40pm Another Batt

3.145m Rumaythah

3.50pm Dreamweaver

4.25pm Al Shibli

5.00pm Beating All

5.35pm Punting