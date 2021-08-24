Runners get ready to set off at a previous Chorley 10K event

Whether it’s your first time trying a 10k or you’re an experienced runner, the Chorley 10k will take you around Chorley town centre and Astley Park before ending at the runners' village.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “After a tough 18 months, it’s great that an event like this can now go ahead.

"One of the more challenging issues during the pandemic was the loss of leisure facilities and gyms, and I know a lot of people turned to running and exercising in the great outdoors.

Crowds at a previous Chorley 10K event

“If the 10k sounds a bit much, don’t worry - we’ve got you covered!

"We’re also running a family friendly 2k for all abilities."

Spectators are welcome to the event and people can watch the race across the route.

However, Councillor Wilson stressed that spectators should line the route sensibly and follow any instructions given by stewards.

The 10k has a minimum age requirement of 15 years and the entrance fee is £18.50.

The run starts at 10.30am.

There is also a Chorley Family Run over a 2k course, which will start and finish on Market Street in Chorley town centre.

Minimum age is four, cost is £6.50 and start time will be 9.30am.

All entrants for both events receive a medal.

Once registered, 10k runners’ bibs can be collected at All Seasons Leisure Centre, Water Street, Chorley PR7 1EX.

The centre is open 6am to 9:30pm weekdays and 8am-4pm on weekends.

Bibs for the Chorley Family Run 2k race can be picked up on the day of the race from 8am on Chapel Street.