Chorley ace Jack Catterall heads to Las Vegas in preparation for potential world title showdown against Maurice Hooker

Boxer Jack Catterall believes it is only a matter of time before he gets in the ring with world super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.

The Chorley fighter – who is unbeaten in 24 professional bouts – is the No.1 contender for the American’s WBO crown. With the British and European belts already on his impressive CV – Catterall insists he is in the best possible shape for a shot at the world title.

The 25-year-old is prepared to fight Hooker across the pond in his own backyard or would be eager to take him on in the UK.

“I’ve spoken to Hooker on social media and he seems keen to fight me so I’m really hoping there are successful negotiations and we get it on in July,” said Catterall, who is trained by Jamie Moore. “I’ve been waiting at the front of the queue for a shot at this world title for a long time now and I feel like I can reach out and touch it now.

“The next time I step in the ring under the lights, it could well be fighting for a world title.

“Hooker seems like a man who won’t duck a challenge. Nobody welcomes a mandatory challenger – someone who’s forced their way into the position with performances – but I believe he wants to fight the best.”

Catterall is set to head to Las Vegas this week as he seeks out the best elite sparring in preparation for a potential meeting with Hooker.

He will head to former welterweight world champion Floyd Mayweather’s gym, where he has previously sparred Mayweather and current world middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez

Catterall said: “I’m going to check out who’s sparring down at Mayweather’s gym.

“If there’s anyone up to the challenge, I’ll jump in.”

Catterall was last in action at Wembley Arena on April 27 when he blasted Oscar Amador aside inside three rounds.