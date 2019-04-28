Chorley boxer Jack Catterall set for world title shot after comfortable victory over Oscar Amador

Jack Catterall remained on course for a world title shot with a routine win over Oscar Amador at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

The Chorley super-lightweight is the mandatory challenger to WBO champion Maurice Hooker and will be hoping to get a clash against the Texan next time out.

Catterall, the current number one with the sanctioning body and its Inter-Continental champion, dismantled the Spanish-based Nicaraguan.

It took Catterall just three rounds to get the win against Amador, who lost over four to John Quigley in Liverpool last week, as the visitor took a crushing uppercut to the nose before taking a knee and ultimately not wanting anymore of the action.

"I twas about practising things and taking what we've been learning in the gym into the ring," said Catterall.

He will be hoping that the Hooker showdown is next up and further details regarding that will be revealed in due course.

"I'm ready for these big fights now," Catterall added. "I'm hearing Hooker doesn't have an opponent for his fight in July and I'll just let you know that I'll be back in the gym next week and ready to go again."