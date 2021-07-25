Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin finishes just outside the medals in relay
Chorley swimming ace Anna Hopkin was part of the Great Britain 4x100 freestyle relay team which just missed out on medal.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 10:11 am
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 10:12 am
The 25-year-old along with Lucy Hope, Abbie Wood and Freya Anderson came fifth in new British record time of 3:33.96.
Australia won the gold medal in a world record time of 3:29.69, which was more than three seconds ahead of second placed Canada and the USA, who took bronze.
