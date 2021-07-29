Chorley swimming ace Anna Hopkin reaches 100m freestyle final in Tokyo
Chorley swimming ace Anna Hopkin has reached the final of the 100m freestyle at the Olympic Games.
The 24-year-old was timed at 53.11 in the semi-finals to qualify in fourth spot.
Australia's Emma McKeon was the overall race winner, finishing ahead of Sweden's Sarah Sjöström and Abbey Weitzeil, of the USA.
The final takes place on Friday.
