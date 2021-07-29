Chorley swimming ace Anna Hopkin reaches 100m freestyle final in Tokyo

The 24-year-old was timed at 53.11 in the semi-finals to qualify in fourth spot.

Australia's Emma McKeon was the overall race winner, finishing ahead of Sweden's Sarah Sjöström and Abbey Weitzeil, of the USA.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.