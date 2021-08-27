Chorley weightlifter Olivia Broome wins bronze medal at Paralympics

Competing in the 50kg weight category, Broome finished third on the podium behind China's Hu Dandan, who won gold, and silver medal winner Rehab Ahmed, of Egypt.

Broome produced a best lift of 107kg, although both Dandan and Ahmed were able to raise a weight of 120kg.

