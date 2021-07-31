Dakota aims to strike Gold at Chester on Sunday

Chester racecourse

The action gets underway at 2.10pm and concludes at 5.15pm.

The ground at the track is currently Good to Soft and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. Read on for our tips for Chester2.10pm Nursery Handicap (5f)

Mytilda is a fascinating runner given she scored at Glorious Goodwood earlier this week and she has to be respected. However, this could rest between Tom Dascombe’s stable companions Devious Angel and Roman Dragon. The pair have both won at the track and preference is for Devious Angel given he is ridden by Richard Kingscote and impressed last time out

Selection: Devious Angel

2.40pm Novice Stakes (7f)

Nuance finished a good third on his second start at Haydock and should build on that effort in this event. Prosperous Voyage scored by a neck at Epsom last time out, but the form has been franked with the second winning at Glorious Goodwood this week. However, Atrium looks interesting with Oisin Murphy aboard. He won in good style at Ascot on his latest start and is taken to defy a penalty in this event.

Selection: Atrium

3.10pm Listed Queensferry Stakes (6f)

The feature race of the day with a prize fund of £50,000. Zoetic was hugely exciting last term and returns to action in this event. Judicial boasts course and distance winning form at the track and is another who is respected along with Mighty Gurkha and the progressive Black Friday. However, Dakota Gold looks the class act. Fifth on his return to action in Listed company at York, more improvement is expected and he can land the feature.

Selection: Dakota Gold

3.45pm Marathon Handicap (1m 4f)

Marwan Koukash has some interesting runners with course and distance winners Heart Of Soul and Gabrial The One looking the picks of his trio. However, Rival is a fascinating runner. A winner at the track, he disappointed last time out, but is open to more improvement and gets the vote.

Selection: Rival

4.15pm Conditions Stakes (6f)

Three runners who all have a chance. Mot And The Messer was well-beaten in Group Two company last time out, but is back down in grade here. Global Wisdom was impressive on debut at Haydock and is another to note. However, Maglev took a step forward when scoroing at Yarmouth last time out and is taken to continue his upward progression.

Selection: Maglev

4.45pm Handicap (7f)

Lincoln Park boasts course and distance winning form and is taken to see off Fizzy Feet and Baby Steps in this competitive event.

Selection: Lincoln Park

5.15pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Hot Team has been well-beaten on his last two starts at Chester, but could be well handicapped off a mark of 59. However, this looks all about Fairmac. He returned to form when scoring in smooth style at Ayr last time out. He has to defy a 4lb rise in the weights, but he gave the impression there was more to come there and he is taken to land the finale.