Derby delight for Chorley skipper David Makinson in victory over Leyland

Leyland won their derby clash with Chorley to stay top of the Northern League.

David Makinson’s men won their trip to Windsor Park by eight wickets, victory keeping them ahead of Garstang who are going strongly in second place.

Ross Bretherton in action with the ball against Chorley

Ross Bretherton and Karl Cross shone with the ball for Leyland as they tore through the Chorley batting.

The hosts were bowled out for 80 in 32.2 overs, Bretherton taking 6-41 and Cross 4-29.

Bretherton and Cross bowled unchanged, a decent shift from both to say the least.

Alexander Howarth was Chorley’s top scorer with 24, while Will Moulton hit 14.

Leyland knocked off the runs in reply inside 17 overs, putting 81-2 on the board.

Henry Thompson hit an unbeaten 46, with Saif Badar weighing in with 21.

Garstang are pushing hard for the title, victory at Penrith keeping them just five points behind Leyland.

They chose to field first at Tynefield Park, that a sensible decision judging by how the game went.

Penrith were bowled out for 135 in 49.5 overs, Travis Pieters taking 4-45.

Punit Bisht spearheaded Gartsang’s successful chase, scoring an unbeaten 56 – a knock which included nine fours.

Matthew Crowther joined Bisht to see the job through, scoring 24 not out.

Fleetwood’s victory over Longridge at Chipping Road kept them in third place.

Batting first, Longridge were 107 all out, skipper Nick Wilkinson scoring 24 and Ian Simpson 22.

Fleetwood were 113-2 to win by eight wickets, with opener Rana Smith scoring 50.

Fulwood and Broughton were 77-run winners over Kendal at Highfield.

Australian Euan Fletcher hit 50 at the top of the order and Matthew Smith 51 as F&B were 159 all out – they had elected to bat first.

Eight of the wickets went to Kuldeep Singh, the Kendal man posting 8-36.

In reply, the visitors were bowled out for 82 as the F&B attack impressed.

Simon Kerrigan took 4-28, with Jon Fenton and Lewis Dingle taking two apiece.

Blackpool won their visit to Netherfield by six wickets, bowling out the Cumbrians for 94 and chasing that down inside 25 overs, posting 95-4.

St Annes beat Barrow by seven wickets at Vernon Road.

Batting first, Barrow were 166-7 in 50 overs.

Tim Smithies hit 80 as St Annes replied with 167-3.