Preston-born Holly Bradshaw is the first British athlete to win a pole vault medal at an Olympic Games.
But when she came sixth at the World Championships in London 2017, a combination of personal doubts and social media criticism left her thinking about walking away.
But it was delight rather than disappointment for Bradshaw with a career best performance to make the podium in the Tokyo Olympics.
Bradshaw - who for years trained at Wigan's Robin Park - says it was self-belief that kept her going.
Bradshaw said: “This is what I’ve worked for my whole career.
“I don’t know what emotion I’m feeling – relief, pure enjoyment, excited, proud of myself for sticking with it. I knew I could get there one day."
