ITV cameras head to Haydock Park on Saturday

The ITV Racing cameras head to Haydock Park on Saturday afternoon with the track holding a seven-race card.

The action gets underway at 1pm and concludes at 4.25pm. The ground is currently Good to Firm and the forecast is currently cloudy. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide and OLBG offer more tips.

1.00pm Novice Stakes (1m)

There was lots to like about the debut effort of Smiling Jayne who stayed on to good effect at Haydock to finish second, whilst Iconic Look displayed more promise when third at Leicester last time out. However, preference is for Terra Mitica. She was an eye-catching second in a competitive event at Newmarket and is taken to shed the maiden tag at the second time of asking.

Selection: Terra Mitica

1.30pm Novice Stakes (1m)

Deauville Legend looks sure to build on a debut fourth, but Educator was only narrowly denied at Haydock when showing plenty of guts when beaten by a neck and he can get off the mark at the third time of asking. Of the newcomers, 125,000gns purchase Bling On The Moon and 78,000gns buy Shorts On look worthy monitoring.

Selection: Bling On The Moon

2.05pm Handicap (1m)

Nugget has enjoyed a good season and has to be respected, along with Afaak who should come on plenty for his fifth-placed effort at Newbury last month. However, the unexposed Noble Dynasty scored at Thirsk last time out and is taken to defy a 2lb rise in the weights in this event.

Selection: Noble Dynasty

2.40pm Handicap (5f)

Mondammej scored on his penultimate start and is respected along with top-weight Royal Crusade. However, course and distance winner Mountain Peak is taken to return to form at his beloved Haydock. The six-year-old has also been dropped a 1lb by the handicapper and is taken to benefit from that here.

Selection: Mountain Peak

3.15pm Handicap (6f)

The progressive Call Me Ginger chases a four-timer and is deeply respected, buy Nine Tales already boasts winning form at the track this term and finished a good third in a competitive event at Haydock last time out. He is taken to regain the winning thread here.

Selection: Nine Tales

3.50pm Handicap (1m 6f)

Alright Sunshine has to be respected despite having to carry top-weight, whilst it would be no surprise to see both Summer’s Knight and Dancing Harry return to winning form. However, Solent Gateway is taken to continue his fine form. Tom Dascombe’s charge impressed at Chester last time out and despite now having to race off a career high mark of 90, he remains open to more improvement.

Selection: Solent Gateway

4.25pm Handicap (1m 2f)