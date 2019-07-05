Lisa Whiteside comprehensively defeated Claudia Ferenczi for second win of pro career

Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside picked up her second victory in the professional ranks with a comprehensive points win over Claudia Ferenczi on Friday night.

The Chorley-born fighter dominated her Slovakian opponent in Bolton, winning all six rounds.

After a slightly circumspect opening couple of rounds, 33-year-old Whiteside began to up the pace in the the third round.

Her opponent had no answer as she came under a barrage of shots.

Showing plenty of courage and spirit, Ferenczi dropped her guard on a number of occasions as she goaded Whiteside forward.

In the final round, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion really went after Ferenczi looking for the stoppage.

She caught her with a big right hand and followed it up flurry of left hooks.

Despite not being in the same league as her opponent, Ferenczi showed why she has only been stopped four times in 70 defeats as she withstood the barrage to hear the final bell.

There was no disputing the final result as the judge scored the contest 60-54 in her Whiteside's favour.