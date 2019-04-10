Lisa Whiteside to make professional boxing debut at Stevenage Football Club

The date for Lisa Whiteside's long-awaited debut as a professional boxer has been confirmed.

The Preston fighter will feature on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders interim WBO World Super Middleweight title fight against Germany's Shefat Isufi.

The bout is scheduled to take place at Stevenage Football club's Lamex Stadium on May 18.

The 33-year-old's opponent has yet to be confirmed, but she believes the fight will be the perfect preparation for a blockbuster clash against long-time rival Nicola Adams later in the summer.

The current Commonwealth Games champion, Whiteside, who was born in Chorley, has been champing at the bit since announcing her decision to join the paid ranks in January.

There was talk of her fighting on the same bill as the Chris Eubank versus James DeGale bout in February at the O2 Arena but that failed to materialise.

Flyweight Whiteside is keen not to waste too much time as a professional - she hopes to become world champion this year.

"I am really looking forward to making my professional debut," said Whiteside.

"I want to get the win and hopefully set up that fight with Nicola Adams."

Whiteside was ringside to watch her former stablemate and fellow Prestonian Scott Fitzgerald defeat Anthony Fowler on points at the Liverpool Arena a week last Saturday.

She was impressed by the electric atmosphere within the arena – something which she believes her and Adams could emulate in the future.

If you would like a ticket for her debut fight, then you can contact her on Twitter @LisaWhiteside or email her at lisawhite@1985@icloud.com