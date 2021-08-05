Meet Euxton's Holly Bradshaw: Profile of the Olympic pole vault ace
Euxton pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw goes for glory in the Olympic final in Tokyo this morning (starts 11.20am BST).
She has high hopes of a gold medal to cap a fantastic career which has been building to this point.
Here we look at Holly's background as she goes for glory in the Olympic Stadium.
PROFILE
Name: Holly Bethan Bradshaw (nee Bleasdale)
Born: Preston, November 2, 1991
Age: 29
Gender: Female
Event: Pole vault
A former pupil at Parklands High School, Chorley, Bradshaw also attended Runshaw College in Leyland from 2008 to 2010.
She is studying for a degree in Sports Exercise and Science at Manchester Metropolitan University.
Bradshaw is the current pole vault British record holder indoors and outdoors, with clearances of 4.87 metres (2012 indoors) and 4.90 metres (2021 outdoors).
She won a bronze medal at the 2012 World Indoor Championships, a gold at the 2013 European Indoor Championships, bronze at the 2018 European Championships, and a silver medal at the 2019 European Indoor Championships.
She also won at the 2018 Athletics World Cup.
Pole vault record
Representing Great Britain:
World Indoor Championships: Bronze medal – 2012, Istanbul
European Championships: Bronze medal – 2018, Berlin
European Indoor Championships: Gold medal – 2013, Gothenburg; Silver medal – 2019, Glasgow; Bronze medal – 2021, Torun
Athletics World Cup: Gold medal – 2018, London
World Junior Championships: Bronze medal – 2010, Moncton
