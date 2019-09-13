Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside has embraced different training method in a bid to find an extra edge

Preston boxing ace Lisa Whiteside believes she is in the best shape of her life after embracing a non-conventional training technique.

The 33-year-old – who turns 34 next week – has been spending time in a cryochamber – courtesy of Cryo Express, in Blackburn.

Cryotherapy is a type of treatment which uses cold liquid nitrogen to soothe the muscles of the user and give a renewed sense of energy.

It is also thought to help decrease inflammation and pain in joints and muscles.

Whiteside has been a convert to its use since turning professional earlier this year and she says she has never felt better.

In fact her improved fitness levels have left her trainer Mick Day gasping for breath at times.

“We went to Corfu to do some warm weather training and I have never felt so good in my life,” said Whiteside.

“I absolutely smashed the pads – my trainer Mick was like, ‘Blooming eck Lisa’.

“It’s really helped my fitness. I have never felt better.”

It all bodes well for a strong showing this evening when the reigning Commonwealth Games champion takes to the ring for her third professional outing.

She is due to take on Russian Evgeniya Zablotskaya at the Bolton Whites Hotel in front of what should be a partisan home crowd.

Whiteside boxed there in her last fight when she defeated Slovakian Claudia Ferenczi and she enjoyed the atmosphere.

“It was a great night the last time I fought there – I had some great support,” she said.

“I have got the same support this time.

“It’s great that I am local and my friends, family and supporters can come and watch me fight. How long it will be like this, who knows?

“My next fight could be in London, Dubai or wherever.”

Certainly Whiteside views this evening’s contest as her last warm-up bout in the professional ranks before she takes a step up in level.

She is is confident her management team S-Jam Boxing Promotions in conjunction with MTK can set up some big fights in the future.

“S-Jam are planning ona 10-rounder for my next fight which will get me ranking points,” she said.

“It will be a step up to have a 10-rounder and I’m hoping it will happen later this year. I will be happy to fight a couple more times before the end of this year.”

While all that is for a later date, the Chorley-born star is firmly focused on getting the job done this weekend.

“Zablotskaya is a durable fighter and her last three opponents shows that she’s not just boxed nobodies,” she said. “They were all highly ranked and she lost on points.”