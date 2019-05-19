Preston fighter Lisa Whiteside wins convincingly on pro debut

Preston fighter Lisa Whiteside got her professional debut off to a winning start by beating Dani Hodges on Saturday night.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games flyweight gold medal winner, who turned pro in January, was too strong for compatriot Hodges (33)

She won every round of the four-round contest held at Stevenage FC's Lamex stadium.

Whiteside, also aged 33, is now eager to facet two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams this summer.

The Chorley-born fighter was fighting on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders' bout for the vacant WBO world super-middleweight title against Shefat Isufi.