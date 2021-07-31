PROFILE: Chorley Olympic golden girl Anna Hopkin
Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin was part of the Team GB quartet which set a world record time in a gripping Olympic final of the inaugural mixed 4x100 metres medley relay in Toyko this morning.
Adam Peaty and James Guy bagged their second golds of Tokyo 2020 and Kathleen Dawson and Hopkin their first.
Here we look at Hopkin’s background to her gold medal glory.
PROFILE: Anna Hopkin
Sport: Swimming
Born: Chorley, April 24, 1996
Gender: Female
Taking a break from swimming in her early teenage years is not a traditional route to sporting success but it’s a journey that’s working perfectly for ex-Chorley Marlins’ prodigy Hopkin.
Her love for swimming dipped aged 13, exploring other sports before returning to the pool ahead of university, and used her time away as a learning experience for those whose swimming journeys have been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the pool, Hopkin went into the Tokyo Games as a Commonwealth bronze medallist in the 4x100m freestyle while, in 2019, she became a European silver medallist thanks to her short course efforts in Glasgow.
Having studied and trained at the University of Arkansas, Hopkin returned to Loughborough having enjoyed more global experience in the International Swimming League.
MEDAL HAUL:
Representing Great Britain
Olympic Games: Gold medal, 2020 Tokyo, 4x100m mixed medley
European Championships (LC)
Gold medal, 2020 Budapest, 4x100m freestyle
Gold medal , 2020 Budapest, 4x100m medley
Gold medal, 2020 Budapest 4x100m mixed freestyle
Gold medal, 2020 Budapest, 4x100m mixed medley
Bronze medal, 2020 Budapest, 4x100m freestyle
European Championships (SC)
Silver medal, 2019 Glasgow, 4x50m mixed freestyle
Representing England
Commonwealth Games:
Bronze medal, 2018 Gold Coast, 4x100m freestyle