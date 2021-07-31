PROFILE: Chorley Olympic golden girl Anna Hopkin

Adam Peaty and James Guy bagged their second golds of Tokyo 2020 and Kathleen Dawson and Hopkin their first.

Here we look at Hopkin’s background to her gold medal glory.

PROFILE: Anna Hopkin

Chorley’s Anna Hopkin with her gold medal in Tokyo (Getty Images)

Sport: Swimming

Born: Chorley, April 24, 1996

Gender: Female

Taking a break from swimming in her early teenage years is not a traditional route to sporting success but it’s a journey that’s working perfectly for ex-Chorley Marlins’ prodigy Hopkin.

Anna Hopkin (right) celebrates winning the gold medal in the Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final (Getty Images)

Her love for swimming dipped aged 13, exploring other sports before returning to the pool ahead of university, and used her time away as a learning experience for those whose swimming journeys have been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the pool, Hopkin went into the Tokyo Games as a Commonwealth bronze medallist in the 4x100m freestyle while, in 2019, she became a European silver medallist thanks to her short course efforts in Glasgow.

Having studied and trained at the University of Arkansas, Hopkin returned to Loughborough having enjoyed more global experience in the International Swimming League.

MEDAL HAUL:

Representing Great Britain

Olympic Games: Gold medal, 2020 Tokyo, 4x100m mixed medley

European Championships (LC)

Gold medal, 2020 Budapest, 4x100m freestyle

Gold medal , 2020 Budapest, 4x100m medley

Gold medal, 2020 Budapest 4x100m mixed freestyle

Gold medal, 2020 Budapest, 4x100m mixed medley

Bronze medal, 2020 Budapest, 4x100m freestyle

European Championships (SC)

Silver medal, 2019 Glasgow, 4x50m mixed freestyle

Representing England

Commonwealth Games: