The sickening cheap-shot which overshadowed amateur RL cup final

A Chorley Panthers player was floored by a disgusting cheap-shot during an amateur Cup final.

The sickening sucker-punch occurred as the referee called over two players following an earlier melee.

The Langworthy Reds No.3 blindsided the Panthers player with a punch, knocking him to the floor.

The incident can be viewed at 1hr 16min 10 secs into the embedded YouTube video.

The Chorley player was checked on by players from both sides and, after regaining his feet, was sent off for his role in a previous altercation.

The Panthers were leading 54-2 when the incident happened and went on to win 60-2.