15 things to do in Lancashire (Dec 22 - 28, 2018)

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, December 23

As Christmas creeps ever closer, it’s time for the last slice of hot and funky jazz of the year, courtesy of Free Parking. You can catch the Preston favourites in their Free Parking Festive Special Jazz Sunday (Christmas Eve Eve) at The Ferret on Fylde Road in Preston. Free Parking is Harold Salisbury on saxes, who leads the way, followed by Keith Ashcroft on guitar, Norm Helm on bass and Paul Burgess on drums, still fresh from his latest tour with rock band 10cc. The music starts at 9pm and admission is just £3. For more details call 01772 200017.

PAID: The Funny Girls Christmas Show, Blackpool, until Sunday, January 6

The Funny Girls Christmas Show has launched in spectacular style, with the high energy cabaret including its most challenging numbers to date. The Christmas bonanza at the Blackpool showbar is packed with instantly recognisable Christmas songs performed in Funny Girls’ unique style. It runs from Wednesday to Sunday, with DJ Zoe starting the fun from 8pm and curtain up at 8.30pm. To book visit www.funnygirlsonline.co.uk or call 01253 649194.

PAID: Christmas Carols with Santa and his Elves, Hoghton, Sunday, December 23

What better way to welcome Christmas than taking a seat in Hoghton Tower’s beautiful Banqueting hall by a roaring fireside with Santa and his elves to listen to traditional Christmas Carols performed by Hoghton in Harmony. Join Santa and his Elves from 2.30pm until 3pm. Tickets are £6 per adult and £4 per child.Ticket includes; arrival refreshments (from 1.30pm) of mince pie and mulled wine for adults, and Christmas cookie and hot chocolate for children.

PAID: Santa’a New Sleigh, Blackpool, until Monday, December 24

Sprocket and Dibs have a problem. Christmas is fast approaching and Santa’s Sleigh is nowhere to be found. Will Sprocket and Dibs be able to create a new sleigh in time or will Christmas be cancelled? Can you help them save the day? With audience participation, sing-alongs and a present from Santa for every child it promises to be the perfect festive treat. Catch it at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens. Various show times and ticket prices. Visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

FREE: Christmas Carols on Stanley Park, Blackpool, Saturday, December 22

Come together and sing Christmas Carols and Songs on Stanley Park at the Bandstand from 2pm until 4pm. The Revelation Choir will be leading the proceedings. Go along dressed for the weather or perhaps even dress up for the festive occasion, but most of all - have yourself a very Merry Christmas! The event is being organised by the Friends of Stanley Park - for more information visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofStanleyPark/

PAID: Winter Solstice Heartsong!, Lancaster, Saturday, December 22

Sacred singing and full moon meditation for the winter solstice. Join with like-minded people to create a space of peace, harmony and joy at this important time. This Heartsong session will take place in the energy field of the Winter Solstice. You will be creating and sharing together. It is taking place at Lancaster Quaker Meeting House from 7pm until 9.15pm. Admission is £6 - £11. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/songofawakeninguk/ or http://www.songofawakening.org.uk

PAID: Murder at Mistletoe Manor, Lancaster, Saturday, December 22

Slay Bells are ringing over at Mistletoe Manor as the lady of the manor suffers the Kiss of Death and the servants are left to prepare the house for the arrival of the new heir. Did the butler do it? Was the maid feeling murderous? Was the housekeeper homicidal? Can you solve this Christmas crime and catch the festive felon or will you just end up being a Christmas pudding? It’s at the Mill at Conder Green. Tickets are £25 per person (inc. three-course festive meal). Call 01524 752852 to book.

PAID: Christmas Xplorer Challenge, Preston, from Thursday, December 20 until Sunday, January 6

Explore Brockholes Nature Reserve, find the Christmas themed markers, complete the challenge and have fun together. Xplorer is the perfect outdoor activity to get the whole family outside in the fresh air together at Christmas. There are two courses available. No need to book, just pick up your £3 map pack from the Welcome Centre located on our floating Visitor Village from 10am until 12pm and from 1pm until 3pm. Please come dressed for the weather conditions wearing sturdy footwear.

PAID: Hits at Christmas, Blackpool, Saturday, December 22

Following the continued success of the various Hits shows in the Opera House, Hits at Christmas will give children the opportunity to experience performing in Empress Ballroom, on a professional stage that has been home to many of the world’s biggest stars throughout the years. Catch Hits at Christmas at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from 6pm. Ticket prices vary from £7.50. To book visit https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/hits-at-christmas

FREE: Christmas Crafts, Preston, Saturday, December 22

Why not pop down to Sharoe Green Library in Fulwood, Preston, for a festive craft session? You will be able to make Christmas tree decorations and angels to take home with you. There’s also papercrafts, with cutting and colouring. Families and children are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult. The session runs from 10am until 12pm, and there is no need to book - just drop in. For more information call the library on 0300 123 6703 or email sharoegreen.library@lancashire.gov.uk

FREE: Carols at the Conti, Preston, Sunday, December 23

Continuing a highly popular Continental tradition, St Stephen’s Community Choir join them once again for an evening of Carol Singing. There’s no better way to get fully into the Christmas spirit. It’s on Sunday night, and it all starts 8.30pm in the main bar area. This is a free event and all are welcome. This is always a very busy event, so if you plan to dine there it is recommended that you book by calling them on 01772 499 425 or via email at bookings@newcontinental.net. For more information visit http://newcontinental.net/whats-on/event/carols-conti-st-stephens-choir-0

FREE: Midnite Johnny, Preston, Friday, December 21

After the success of their first gig at Vinyl Tap on Adelphi Street in Preston, top blues and rock band Midnite Johnny return tonight for a last fling before Christmas. Featuring Johnny himself on guitar, Norm Helm on bass and Ian Cross on keyboard, you are sure to have a storming night. Music starts at 9pm and admission is free.

PAID: Oh What a Nite!, Blackpool, Monday, December 24

Viva Blackpool presents, Oh, What a Night!, as they celebrate the music of one of the greatest groups of all time, the 100 million album-selling Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. After performing three back-to-back seasons at Viva, this year the guys had the added pleasure of performing as part of the Queen’s 90th Birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle. It’s an evening of great music, fun and more – featuring their amazing vocalists, host Leye D Johns and their beautiful dancers – the Viva Showgirls. It’s on Monday at 7.30pm and tickets are £15. Call 01253 297 297 to book.

PAID: Babushka, Clitheroe, Thursday, December 27 and Friday, December 28

It’s Christmas and Babushka, an old lady lives alone with only her animal friends for company. Then one day three Kings on camels following a star arrive and ask for food and shelter. Join Babushka on her adventures across deserts, snow capped mountains and rivers to give a tiny baby his Christmas gift. Catch it at St Mary’s Centre in Clitheroe on Thursday and Friday, December 27 and 28. Call 07956 913666 to book.

PAID: Over Wyre Ramble, Wyre, Thursday, December 27

A walk by the coast and over fields to shake off the Christmas blues in Over Wyre. This walk is graded as moderate. It is taking place on Thursday from 10.30am until 2.30pm. Suitable clothing and footwear is required. Tickets are £4.50 or £3.50 for concessions. Booking is essential - call 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

