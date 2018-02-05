A chance to shine for local artists and performers

Derelict are looking for new and emergent artists and performers from the North West to perform at their platform event in March.

Since 2003, Derelict has invited artists and performers to take fresh perspectives on ‘what performance can be’ whilst allowing them to view Preston through a new and alternative cultural lens.

Derelict taking over the streets of Preston last year

Most recently, you may have experienced Derelict transforming the streets of Preston last summer with ‘Derelict Summers’ a festival full of interactive performance, live art, and community performance. This included taking over St George’s Shopping Centre with Morris Dancers, swinging gladioli to the music of Morrissey, and Car Boot Disco Bingo, inviting the general public to play along in front of the Harris Museum.

Applications are now open for ‘Derelict LIVE’, Derelict’s platform of live performance hosted in The Media Factory, at the University of Central Lancashire on the evening of March 21, that will offer the opportunity to showcase new or developing performance material in a welcoming and open environment. Whether it’s an extract of a finished piece or a scratch performance of something still in the creation process, Derelict want to give you the opportunity to perform your show to an audience.

Chris Gilligan, artistic director of Derelict, says: “We are always passionate about providing high-quality opportunities for creative and performing artists to have their work seen. We also love to bring local people together, sharing conversations about theatre and art in welcoming and open environments – so this event fits the bill perfectly!”

For more information and to apply, visit www.derelictliveblog.wordpress.com/opportunities

Deadline for applications is February 23 at 12pm.