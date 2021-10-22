Blackpool World Firework Championships to go out with a bang with Titanium Fireworks to provide stunning finale. Here's the time, date and place for the final show of the 2021 competition

Blackpool World Firework Championships final on September 23 2021 on Tower Headland

This year's participants included Russia, Ireland and Germany. The final display comes from one of the UK's largest fireworks display companies Titanium Fireworks.

More fireworks events announced in Blackpool for New Year's Eve read here: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/blackpool-christmas-wonderland-will-see-a-return-for-ride-the-lights-and-new-years-eve-spectacular-fireworks-display-here-is-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-all-new-christmas-seasonal-programme-3427870Among their events Titanium Fireworks have been responsible for The Mayor of London’s NYE display and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, they fired the Opening Ceremony for the 20th Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 50th Anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge and produced firework finales for the Rugby World Cup Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Twickenham Stadium.

Where will the world championship final take place?

As with the other dates the final of the event will take place from the new launch-pad over the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower.

All displays are subject to suitable weather conditions.

What time will the final display start?

The event starts from 7.30pm, with the first fireworks firing from approximately 8:30pm*.

Please note that due to the popularity of the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool, there may be traffic delays arriving and leaving the event.

Take extra time to arrive and we would recommend if travelling by car to park in the southern car parks and use the tramway to travel to the event.

Alternative public transport via the rail systems and buses are also recommended.

Read here for half-term events: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/ten-things-to-do-in-lancashire-during-october-half-term-3429362Where can we park for the event?